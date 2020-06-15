Kyotera district gets 200,000 face masks

Kyotera, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kyotera district Covid-19 taskforce has received 200,000 face masks from the Ministry of health. The masks were delivered to members of the task force on Sunday.

Last week, the government launched the nationwide distribution of free face masks to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the ministry of health, the first 750,000 masks will be distributed first to communities in the border districts of Adjumani, Amuru, Kyotera and Rakai where the risk of importing the disease from neighbouring countries is high.

Maj. David Matovu, the Kyotera Resident District Commissioner says that the distribution of the face masks will start on Tuesday in Kasensero and Nangoma sub-county and continue to other parts of the district.

Edward Muwanga, the Kyotera District Health Officer asked the district, sub-county, parish and village leaders to take part in the distribution exercise. He says that another consignment of 100,000 masks will be delivered to the district before the end of the week.

So far, Kasensero has recorded 15 Covid-19 positive cases while Nangoma 11.

Ivan Mwesigwa, a resident of Kyotera town says that he is optimistic that the masks will protect the people against COVID-19.

URN