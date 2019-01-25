Kyambogo University seeks feeding fee increment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kyambogo University is seeking to increase funding for student meals from 4,000 to 10,000 Shillings a day. University Secretary Charles Okello says the allocation of 4,000 Shillings is not enough to facilitate decent meals for government sponsored students.

He said the University is struggling to feed the 2,800 government sponsored students, especially after resolving to outsource catering services as per the university council policy passed the year before.

Okello says that although the university could not continue bearing the burden of preparing meals for students, the new policy is bound to fail if the allocation is not adjusted. He says that the outsourced services are to ensure that meals are provided to all students, as opposed to feeding only those on government sponsorship.

Last year, government Sponsored students at Kyambogo University protested the university’s move to give them 4,000 shillings for meals per day saying that the money was insufficient to cater for all meals required for students to be able to survive in a day.

The government currently sponsors 12,000 students at its 9 public universities.

