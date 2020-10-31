Kyambogo staff testsp for COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One member of the Kyambogo University Staff has tested positive to COVID-19, barely two weeks after the university opened its doors for final year students.

According to Reuben Twinomujuni, the University Senior Public Relations Officer, the patient is now receiving treatment at Mulago National Referral Hospital. The Office of the Dean of the Faculty of Vocational Studies, to which he is attached, has also been closed.

In a letter dated October 30, the Director for Human Resource, Richard Manano said that all nine people in the office have been advised to isolate from the community and monitored from their homes. During the period of self-isolation, Manano says the Ministry of Health will collect samples from the contacts to rule out further infection, among staff members.

Universities and other educational institutions were reopened on October 15, 2020, after more than six months of inactivity. They were closed in March, as the government moved to control concentration centres and keep the novel coronavirus at bay.

