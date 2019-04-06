Kyambogo asked to address sexual harassment concerns

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Supreme Court judge, Justice Prof. Lillian Tibatemwa Ekirikubinza has asked the management of Kyambogo University to address concerns of sexual harassment in the university.

Presiding over the belated and first International Women’s Day commemoration, at Kyambogo University on Friday, lady Tibatemwa said investing in women and respecting their human rights is the best way to lift communities, companies and countries and to achieve sustainable development goals.

Justice Tibatemwa also called on Ugandans to individually and collectively promote and protect women’s rights to ensure every girl and woman lives in a violence and discrimination-free university and country.

The recent parliamentary report of the select committee on inquiry into allegations of sexual violence in institutions of learning in Uganda found that administrative weaknesses in management of university examinations present opportunities for lecturers and administrative staff to sexually exploit students.

The report specifically registered two sexual violence cases in Kyambogo, one from a lecturer and another from a senior administrative staff in charge of entering marks into the system.

The celebration to mark the international women’s day was spearheaded by the institution’s Directorate of Gender Mainstreaming and National Union of Educational Institutions (NUEI), under the theme; “Think equal, build smart and innovate for change”.

The celebration was aimed at carrying out awareness as well as campaigning for greater progress towards gender equity. The celebration was also to advocate for equal participation in innovation, technology and other fields of science.

“I have travelled nationally and internationally where I have met with girls and learned from experts about gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls. I have come to realise that the barriers to girls’ education isn’t resources. It is not about access to scholarships or transportation or school bathrooms. It is also about barbarous attitudes and beliefs. The beliefs that girls simply aren’t worthy of an education, that women should have no role outside the home etc,” Justice Prof. Tibatemwa.

She observed that gender equality and empowerment of women and girls was key in addressing challenges they face. And that this can only be achieved through re-establishing trust and rebuilding national solidarity by challenging the historic and outdated injustices meted on women and girls, promoting their rights and dignity among others.

“It is time to mobilise everyone to play their part in creating a gender just society where women and girls are treated with dignity and respect. Accordingly, I call upon the management of Kyambogo University to ensure gender inclusiveness of all the on-going infrastructural constructions and address the concern of sexual harassment in the university,” Justice Tibatemwa added.

Dr Mary Goretti Nakabugo, the Uwezo Uganda Country Coordinator who doubles as the Kyambogo University Vice Chairperson of the Governing Council said the institution was committed to take concrete actions for a more fair, just, equitable and gender friendly university.

“I am delighted to announce that the Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development in collaboration with the Equal Opportunities Commission ranked Kyambogo University in the Ministerial Policy Statement for the FY 2019/2020 the most gender and equity responsible among universities with a rating of 79.30%,” Dr Nakabugo disclosed.

Nationally, Kyambogo was the fourth position out of the 147 Ministries, Departments and Agencies that constitute the 18 sectors. Since attainment of a University status in 2003, the Kyambogo University boasts of graduating 1113 female engineers, had two female guild presidents and female vice presidents, 20 female PhD holders, two female Deans of Faculties as well as hired a deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Finance and Administration.

Dr Nakabugo advises Ugandans to accept their responsibility to raise their voices, casting aside the binary divisions that exclude others by taking individual steps to collectively and sustainably change the world for the better.

