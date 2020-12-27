Kyagulanyi’s bodyguard knocked dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Francis Senteza Kalibala, one of the private bodyguards of Robert Kyagulanyi, the presidential candidate of National Unity Platform-NUP has been knocked dead in Busega this evening.

Ssenteza Frank has been knocked dead by a military vehicle as Kyagulanyi and his team drove to Kampala with journalist Ashraf Kasirye who was in critical condition after being shot in the head to get medication.

The National Unity Platform spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi confirmed to URN the death of Ssentaza in a brief phone call while heading to Rubaga hospital. “Yes it’s true he’s dead but right now am heading to Rubaga hospital to see other comrades.

On his social media platform, Ssenyonyi said, “These are very difficult times, very difficult indeed. We however choose to look to you God. Rest in peace Frank, one day your killers shall be brought to book.”

“I regret to announce the murder of my security team member Francis Senteza Kalibala aka Frank. He was deliberately ran over by military-police truck No. H4DF 2382 which blocked us in Busega on our way to Rubaga to get Kasirye Ashraf emergency medical attention.” -Kyagulanyi tweeted.

Police are yet to comment on this matter.

Earlier in the day, three journalists were injured as police dispersed supporters of National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi in Masaka.

These are Ashraf Kasirye, a reporter with Ghetto Media who was shot in the head, NTV reporter Ali Mivule who was hit by a tear gas canister in the leg and Daniel Luttaya who was injured when police fired at the boda boda that was carrying him during the Masaka incidents.

On the injured journalists, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said he police media crimes department has taken interest in the matter and opened a case file to investigate the circumstances .

“We do appreciate the critical role of journalists to cover campaigns and we pledge better protections so they remain safe while documenting violent confrontations,” said Enanga”

