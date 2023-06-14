Kyagulanyi receives new recuits from NRM and FDC

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Robert Kyagulanyi, the President of the National Unity Platform (NUP) has urged all NUP supporters not to confine themselves solely to the party, but rather focus on the overarching core goal of changing the leadership of the country.

Kyagulanyi was speaking on Tuesday while welcoming at least 153 people who defected from Forum for Democratic Change- FDC, Democratic Party, and the ruling National Resistance Movement- NRM at the party headquarters in Kamwokya through the Kunga campaign.

NUP unveiled the Kunga campaign last year in a bid to spread the party’s gospel of change at all levels across the country with mobilization committees from villages, and parishes up to the National level.

Kyagulanyi said while he wishes for a substantial increase in NUP membership, united under a common voice, he cautioned against losing sight of their primary mission.

He made it clear that their mission is not solely to establish the NUP as the leading opposition party, but also to become a powerful force capable of overthrowing the current regime.

Kyagulanyi also condemned the assault and arrest of NUP supporters and other individuals by security agencies. He cited the raid on the residence of Sheik Yunus Muhammad Kamoga, the head of Jumiat Dawatil Tabligh Al-Salafiya in Nakasero.

On June 2nd, a joint security team composed of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), the Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce (JATT), and Crime Intelligence conducted a raid on Sheikh Muhammad Yunus Kamoga’s home in Tula, Kawempe Division, Kampala.

The operation was purportedly based on claims that he was unlawfully instructing over 40 young individuals on Sharia law, contrary to the security’s wishes. CCTV footage showed security personnel, brutalizing the youth.

According to Bobi Wine, this incident reflects the unjust arrests of numerous other individuals, including NUP supporters and leaders, who are detained without any legitimate charges against them.

Vincent Nyanzi, the head of the Kunga campaign, urged NUP leaders to welcome the new members and not perceive them as threats to their own leadership positions.

He highlighted that many of the individuals who joined the NUP from the NRM did so without any preconditions, displaying a willingness to integrate into the party.

Hajj Juma Wasswa Ssekyanzi, the former LC III Councilor Bwaise III in Kawempe Division and a member of the NRM said that his decision to join NUP was not driven by a quest for wealth or positions, but rather by his dedication to fighting for the rights of those who have been denied justice.

*****

URN