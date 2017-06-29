Kyadondo East votes in by-election

Kampala, Uganda | Godfrey Ssali | Voters in Kyadondo East go to the polls today to elect a new Member of Parliament (MP).

The Kyadondo seat fell vacant in April following a Court of Appeal ruling that upheld an earlier ruling by the High Court which overturned FDC Apollo Kantinti’s win, because of the Electoral Commission’s non-compliance with electoral laws.

Electoral Commission (EC) chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi told the press on Wednesday that the commission has finalized arrangements for Thursday’s by-election.

He said all election materials needed have been delivered to all the nine parishes in the constituency for voting in all the 93 polling stations which starts at 7.00am.

Up to 72,818 voters in Kyadondo are expected to cast their votes to choose from among the five candidates contesting for the vacant MP seat.

The contest is mainly between popular musician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu also known as Bobi Wine contesting as an independent, FDC’s Apollo Kantinti and NRM’s Sitenda Ssebalu.

The others in the race are Muwadda Nkunyingi and Dr.Sowedi Kayongo Male who are independent candidates.

The final day of campaigning on Tuesday ended dramatically, with several Police detentions as they battled to enforce the electoral laws.