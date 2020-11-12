Kwania district offices closed after ten staff test COVID-19 positive

Kwania, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kwania District local government offices have been closed to the public after ten staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The ten were part of 150 people whose samples were taken for testing by a medical team from Lira Regional Referral hospital.

Solomon Odur, the Kwania District Surveillance Focal Person, says the positive cases were ordered to self-isolate in their homes where they will be monitored by health officials.

Dr. Moses Ebong, the Kwania District Health Officer, says they asked the district authorities to close for 14 days to allow for disinfection.

Albina Awor, the Kwania Chief Administration Officer, confirmed the closure of most of the offices, saying they have already started disinfecting the premises. According to Awor, only the production, engineering and education departments have remained open.

She says the officers who didn’t test positive will continue serving in the field to ensure continuity of service delivery. Kwania Resident District Commissioner, Salim Komakech who also chairs the COVID-19 Taskforce has castigated the district authorities for flouting COVID-19 preventive guidelines at the expense of the Community.

Komakech says that as a Taskforce they have resolved to name and shame to ensure the leaders follow the stipulated COVID-19 Guidelines to scale down the spread of the virus.

Basil Okello Onac, the Kwania District LC V Chairperson, says the closure of the offices will affect service delivery and called for patience from the public.

Onac said Aduku Grade One Magistrate, Kwania Government Prison and other institutions surrounding the District Headquarters are also at risk of being closed to the public.

Kwania district has so far registered eleven COVID-19 cases.

