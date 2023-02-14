Kotido seeks UGX 500M for completion of district offices

Kotido, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kotido district is seeking 500 million Shillings for the completion of its new administration block. Construction of the offices commenced in 2015 but stalled due to the lack of funds. Kotido officials raised their plea before the deputy speaker of parliament Thomas Tayebwa during the consecration of Simon Akol Aisu, as the 2nd Bishop of North Karamoja diocese on Sunday.

Joseph Komol Lote, Kotido District LCV chairperson said the current district offices are dilapidated and their efforts to complete the new building have been frustrated due to the lack of funds. He explained that since Kotido is one of the oldest districts in the region, its offices are in a very alarming state.

During the parliamentary affairs committee visit to access the hunger situation in August last year, Joseph Lomongin, the Kotido Chief Administrative Officer told the MPs that the works had stalled because their Indicative Planning Figures dropped from Shillings 1 billion to Shillings 198 million. According to Lomongin, they would have completed the offices if they continued receiving Shillngs 1 billion.

In response, Tayebwa owed to lobby for the Shillings 500 million from the government to complete the construction works. He promised to engage the Finance ministry so that in the next financial year 2023/2024 budget, it avails Shillings 500 million for the completion of the district chambers.

URN