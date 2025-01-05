Kotido residents want police outpost restored

Kotido, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Rengen Sub County in Kotido district have asked the district security committee to reinstate Lominit police outpost.

The police outpost was constructed in 2023 and 30 police personnel were deployed at the outpost, however, they were withdrawn and the outpost closed.

Lochode Apakirwat the LCI Vice-chairperson of Kaekar East village, in Kotiang Parish Rengen Sub County, says the outpost helped improve security in the region. Lochode says that the closure of the outposts will expose them to attacks by thugs.

Paul Lokong, a resident of Kakuloi village in Kotiang Sub County says that at the beginning he was excited because the outpost addressed the challenge of long distance that frustrated reporting and follow-up of criminal cases at Kotido Police Station.

Nakong Cecilia, says the absence of a police outpost in the area has caused an increase in cases of domestic violence in the region. Nakong says the women’s council has tried to resolve some disputes, but those cases that they fail to resolve are referred to Rengen outpost or Kotido CPS which are about 5 Kilometers away.

Godfrey Achiria, the Kidepo Regional Police Commander advised the residents to persevere with the current situation saying the region is also grappling with inadequate police personnel.

Achiria advised the residents to embrace the recently rolled out emergency telephone contacts to report emergency cases that would enable the security personnel to respond.

URN