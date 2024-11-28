Korea, Uganda partner to build shs12.1 billion sewage treatment facility

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Republic of Korea and the Ugandan government have embarked on the construction of a UGX 12.1 billion sewage treatment facility in Busukuma Division, Nansana Municipality. This significant initiative aims to improve sanitation and promote environmental sustainability in the densely populated area.

The facility, funded through the Korea Official Development Assistance (ODA) Grant Fund, is designed to process up to 60 cubic meters of sewage daily.

Construction began in July 2023, with the project slated for completion by December 2025. At the project’s groundbreaking ceremony at Busukuma Ward Playground, Dr. Alfred Okot Okidi, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Water and Environment, expressed gratitude to the Korean government for its financial and technical support.

“This facility represents a life-changing milestone,” Dr. Okidi said. “It will not only improve public health and sanitation but also contribute to environmental safeguards. Treated faecal matter will be repurposed as agricultural fertilizers, and the effluent water will support irrigation research in collaboration with the National Agricultural Research Organization (NaCRRI).”

Sung-Soo Park, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Uganda, reaffirmed Korea’s commitment to supporting Uganda’s sustainable development. “This initiative addresses the challenges of urbanization and industrialization while expanding green initiatives for sustainable growth. Korea is proud to partner with Uganda to turn environmental challenges into opportunities,” he stated.

In addition to its sanitation benefits, Dr Eng. Felix Twinomucunguzi, Assistant Commissioner for Water and Sewerage Services, highlighted several Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives tied to the project. These include providing public toilets for NaCRRI staff and the Busukuma community, upgrading access roads to the facility, rehabilitating Namulonge Health Centre II, and improving nearby water springs.

Local leaders, led by Deputy Mayor Ritah Nakubulwa, have pledged their support for the project by collaborating with contractors and supervisory teams. Douglas Kiggundu, a project supervisor, noted that the facility’s proximity to communities in Nansana, Gayaza, Kiira, and nearby villages will ensure affordable sewage emptying and transportation services. Private operators, in collaboration with the Central Umbrella of Water and Sanitation, will manage operations and maintenance to ensure the plant serves the community effectively.

The project is a partnership between the Ministry of Water and Environment (MWE) and the Korean Environmental Industry and Technology Institute (KEITI), with implementation by the Korean Ministry of Environment’s designated agency, K-eco.

Construction is being carried out by Youngjin Construction Inc., under the supervision of a joint venture comprising Saman Corporation and Hong-lk. This sewage treatment facility is a key component of the broader Environmental Management Master Plan for Wakiso District, marking another milestone in Uganda’s path toward sustainable development and improved public health.

URN