Kompany bullish as Burnley bounce back to the elite

London, UK | Xinhua | Burnley coach Vincent Kompany was bullish over his side’s chances of surviving in the Premier League after leading them to a return to English football’s top flight at the first attempt.

Former Manchester City defender Kompany was appointed coach after Sean Dyche stepped down after Burnley’s six-season stay in the Premier League ended in relegation at the end of last season.

A 2-1 win away to Middlesbrough on Friday meant Burnley were mathematically promoted back to the elite with seven games left to play, as they are 19 points ahead of third-placed Luton with just six games remaining.

When asked about making the step up in quality for next season, Kompany was bullish. “We don’t have to be ready now. We’re still in April, so we have another three months to make sure that everything is ready,” he replied.

Burnley were beaten 6-0 by City in the FA Cup earlier this season, but Kompany said he didn’t see that result as a reference point for next season.

“We want to compete. I don’t think we have to fear that. We’ll embrace it. I am really happy for the club and for everybody involved. This is special. I still have to say that the best moment will be if we get the trophy, and that is not the case yet,” he added.

Kompany’s side have won 25 of their 39 league matches this season, suffering just two defeats, with the last of those on November 5 away to Sheffield United, who currently sit second in the Championship with an eight-point advantage over Luton.

Special night with this special team!! Getting back to the @premierleague where this club belongs 🙌🏼 ❤ #UTC!!!! pic.twitter.com/c6wR2uZ9np — Josh Brownhill (@Brownhill10) April 8, 2023