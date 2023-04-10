KIWANJA: M23 withdraws, UPDF takes charge

Kiwanja, DRC | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan troops have deployed in Kiwanja, Rutshuru territory in North Kivu province as part of the EAC peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This follows the withdrawal of the M23 rebels. The group launched a war against the DRC government in March 2023 and says its intent is to fight against bad leadership in DRC based on corruption, xenophobia, and discrimination. Over the last two years, the M23 has conquered vast areas in the eastern parts of DR Congo.

The group captured Kiwanja in October 2022 driving the government soldiers who had been deployed to protect the area out of their largest base in the Rutshuru territory of North Kivu. The capture of Kiwanja, roughly 70 kilometres from Goma, the provincial capital, effectively cut off the direct route to the capital from the north of the province.

Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo later said that they had strategically retreated from populous regions in order to move the combat away from communities and safeguard civilians.

But a week ago, Uganda deployed its troops as part of an intervention by the East African Community to support a ceasefire and the restoration of peace and stability in Eastern DRC. The soldiers were tasked, not to fight the M23, but to supervise the gradual withdrawal of the rebel group, and occupy some of the positions that the M23 has handed over to the East African force as a neutral force.

This morning, the spokesperson of the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) tweeted that the M23 had handed over the strategic town of Kiwanja. “Uganda Contingent under the EACRF deploys to Kiwanja/ Rushuru as M23 hands over Kiwanja in Eastern DRC,” said a tweet by the UPDF through its handle @UPDFspokespersn.

Captain Hassan Ahmad Kato, the spokesperson for the Ugandan Contingent has also confirmed the deployment but could not divulge more details. This is the second phase deployment of Ugandan troops after Bunagana on April 2, 2023.

The M23 earlier withdrew from the southern front of Masisi territory, particularly in Mpati, Kirumbu and Kalengera, on Saturday. M23 is however yet to release a statement confirming its withdrawal from Kiwanja although they confirmed the withdrawal from Mweso town which was handed over to Burundian troops.

A lull of gun sounds between M23 rebels and Armed Forces of Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) soldiers and militia coalition has been observed for more than two weeks on all the fronts in Rutshuru, Masisi and Nyiragongo territories.

