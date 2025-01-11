Kitgum teachers arrested for conducting holiday lessons

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eight teachers in Kitgum District have been arrested for conducting holiday classes. The teachers, from two schools—Horizons Nursery and Primary School Quarter and Kitgum Comprehensive College Main Campus—are accused of violating the national school calendar.

Marijan Walire, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner of Kitgum, who led the operation, stated that his office had received numerous complaints about some schools conducting lessons during the holiday. “We had been receiving concerns from parents and community members regarding the actions of certain schools that continued lessons during the break,” Walire explained. “We decided to take action and arrest those teachers found conducting classes illegally.”

The teachers are Bright Ali, Denis Oryem, Michael Okema, Emmanuel Munu, and Moses Nyeko from Horizons Nursery and Primary School Quarter. Others are Charles Odongo, Francis Mukungu, and Stephen Ogik from Kitgum Comprehensive College Main Campus.

However, a police officer who preferred anonymity said that the teachers were released on police bond after recording statements. “It’s unclear what charges will be filed against them,” the police officer said. “They have been released on bond and are required to return to the police station for additional questioning.”

According to the School Calendar for 2025 released by the Ministry of Education and Sport, schools will officially reopen on February 3 for the first term.

Anthony Lam Lawot, the Kitgum District Education Officer, condemned the actions of the schools, emphasizing that the government established the holiday to give students a chance to refresh their minds and enhance their performance for the upcoming school term. “The actions of these schools are disheartening,” Lawot stated.

*****

URN