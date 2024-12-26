Kitgum police on high alert after theft of govt motorcycle

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A daring ambush on Christmas Eve has left Kitgum police scrambling to recover a government motorcycle stolen from the Gombolola Internal Security Officer (GISO) of Palabek Abera Sub-county.

The incident occurred along the Kitgum-Palabek road, in Bajere South village, Lamit Parish, Labongo Akwang Sub-county, Kitgum District. Paul Onen, the GISO of Palabek Abera, Lamwo District, recounted being ambushed by unknown assailants at around 10:30 p.m. while returning from Yot Kom Medical Centre in Kitgum Municipality.

Onen had been attending to his mother, who was being prepared for referral to Lacor Hospital in Gulu City for a CT scan. “I was ambushed by unknown assailants, who made off with my motorcycle, registration number UG2763C,” Onen explained. He appealed to the public for help in tracking down the culprits. SP Peter Oyesigye, the Kitgum District Police Commander, confirmed the incident, noting that a theft case was registered at Kitgum Central Police Station.

“We have launched an investigation and a manhunt for the suspected thieves,” Oyesigye said. He urged the public to cooperate by providing any information that could lead to the recovery of the stolen motorcycle or the arrest of the perpetrators. “Our team is working tirelessly, and we will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of the suspects,” Oyesigye assured.

This incident comes against a backdrop of rising motorcycle thefts in Kitgum District. Last week, Simon Pido, Chairperson of the Kitgum Active Boda Boda Association, reported that 16 motorcycles were stolen in just two weeks, with only five recovered so far. Pido revealed that the thefts frequently occur in public areas such as betting centers, churches, markets, and other crowded spaces.

Adding to the concerns, a motorcycle belonging to David Oyok Wany, the Kitgum District Natural Resources Officer, was recently stolen from the Kitgum District Headquarters while he was attending a meeting in the council hall. The spate of thefts has prompted district councilors to call for urgent security measures, including the installation of CCTV cameras and stricter security protocols at key locations such as the district headquarters.

Police have reiterated their appeal to the public to report any information related to the stolen motorcycle or the suspects to Kitgum Central Police Station or the nearest police post.

****

URN