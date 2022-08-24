Kitgum CAO interdicted over misuse of PDM funds

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kitgum District Chief Administrative Officer Joel Musisi has been interdicted over alleged misuse of Parish Development Model-PDM funds.

The Kitgum LCV Vice Chairperson Kevin Joyce Atim Obote says Musisi was interdicted on the directive of the Permanent Secretary of the Local Government Ministry to pave way for further investigations into the alleged misuse of 526.3 million Shillings.

According to Atim, the officials reportedly misappropriated the funds that were meant for groups that were selected to benefit from the Parish Development Model.

Musisi and 13 other technical and support staff were on Monday arrested on orders of Jovline Kalisa, the Deputy National Coordinator of Parish Development Model. They include Stephen Omwony Lakwonyero, the Principal Assistant Secretary to the CAO, Alex Otim, the Chief Finance Officer, Alex Opira, the Principal Commercial Officer, Paul Nyeko, the district commercial officer, and Atwom Morris, the Assistant Commercial Officer.

Others are Christopher Kilama, the District Planner, Dr. Alfred Kinyera, the district veterinary officer, Alfred Omony, the district Production Officer, Denis Ocira, the district Agriculture Officer, and Michael Ogweng, the Senior Probation and Welfare Officer among others.

According to Atim, Musisi has been replaced with Emmanuel Eugene Olaro who has been the Deputy CAO for Kole district.

The suspects are being held at Kitgum Central Police Station.

URN