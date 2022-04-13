Kitgum annual trade show to focus on agribusiness practices

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The annual trade fair in Kitgum district will resume this year with a focus on training farmers in good agribusiness practices.

The exhibition which is organized by Kitgum Business Leaders Forum, was initiated in 2012, with the aim of sharing experiences and learning new methods of doing business. It was last held in January 2020, before the Covid-19 outbreak.

This year, the event will focus on training farmers on good agribusiness practices, based on the theme “Restoration of Hope to Farmers Through Smart Agribusiness.”

Margaret Atek, the Chairperson of Kitgum Business Leaders Forum, says that the theme of this year’s trade fair was inspired by the effects of the covid-19 on the economy, which forced the majority of the population to embark on agriculture.

She notes that besides the effect of covid on the population, the majority in Northern Uganda are employed in the agriculture sector, but lack knowledge on post-harvest handling and storage of produce.

According to Food and Agriculture Organization-FAO, each year Uganda loses 17.6 percent, 12.4 percent, and 13.5 percent of its maize, millet, and rice produced in the country respectively.

Atek reveals that the forum has therefore organized free training by Equator Seeds, to train farmers on how to handle some of the issues such as poor storage, that always lower the proceeds from agriculture.

Atek reveals that at least 100 business persons within the country have registered for the forthcoming annual trade fair. She says they expect exhibitors from the Democratic Republic of Congo- DRC, Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda.

Richard Onen Opee, the Deputy Event Manager of the trade show, says they are targeting at least 200 exhibitors at the event.

