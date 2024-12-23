Kitgum: 5 schools to benefit from shs55m afforestation project

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kitgum District has launched a 55 million Shillings afforestation project in five public primary schools. The project, funded under the Local Climate Adaptive Living (LoCAL) initiative, aims to enhance climate resilience and support sustainable development in the district.

According to David Oyok Wany, the Kitgum District Natural Resources Officer, the project will involve the planting of trees on a 5-acre piece of land in each of the five selected schools. The beneficiary schools include Agoromin Primary School in Orom Sub-county, Lokira Primary School in Labongo Amida Sub-county, Ocetoke Primary School in Labongo Layamo Sub-county, Namokora Primary School in Namokora Town Council, and Orom Primary School in Orom Sub-county.

Oyok revealed that the schools were selected based on their vulnerability to natural calamities, including storms that have recently destroyed rooftops in the area. He emphasized that the project will not only support environmental conservation but also provide a safe and conducive learning environment for pupils.

The project is part of a larger 458 million Shillings supplementary budget approved by the district council in November this year. The funding is provided under the LoCAL initiative, which is supported by the United Nations Capital Development Fund and the European Union.

Other projects to be implemented in Kitgum under LoCAL include: Improvement of Road Infrastructure: The improvement of road bottleneck on Akilok-Lokom road measuring 1.4 kilometres at 225 million Shillings in Kiteny Sub-county with the aims to enhance road connectivity and facilitate the movement of people and goods. Construction of Rainwater Harvesting System, construction of an underground rainwater harvesting system in Obyen Community Polytechnic in Kitgum Matidi Sub-county.

The LoCAL-Uganda program commenced on a pilot basis in four district local governments of Kasese, Nebbi, Nwoya, and Zombo before it was rolled out in four additional districts of Bulambuli, Nakapiripirit, Nabilatuk, and Kitgum.

In April 2024, Kitgum District Local Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Local Government to implement the LoCAL project. The project aims to support climate change adaptation and mitigation efforts at the local level, promoting sustainable development and resilience in the face of climate-related challenges.

The afforestation project in the five public schools is expected to commence immediately after the onset of the rainy season, with the funds already available.

Oyok expressed optimism that the project will have a positive impact on the environment and the local community, supporting the district’s efforts to promote sustainable development and climate resilience.

