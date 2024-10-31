Kisoro Woman MP By-Election: 2 nominated on day one

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two candidates have been nominated for the Kisoro Woman MP by-election on day one. They are Rose Kabagyeni, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party candidate and Musanase Juliet, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party candidate under the Najjanankumbi faction.

Kabagyeni was nominated on Wednesday by Daniel Nayebare, Kisoro District Electoral Commission Returning Officer. After nomination, Kabagyeni, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Agriculture held a rally at Kisoro Mayors Gardens in Kisoro municipality where she pledged to revive unity among the people of Kisoro once elected. She also pledged to advocate for the district development since Kisoro is a tourism destination.

Before Musanase’s nomination, Musanase’s team led by James Owebeyi, a former Bukimbiri county MP contestant was blocked for about 20 minutes from accessing the nomination room by a police officer only identified as IP Opilisi attached to the Counter Terrorism department for unclear reasons.

But they were later allowed in. On reaching inside, they were further delayed after one of the names to nominate Musanase was found not in the voters register.

The FDC team was asked to look for another person to nominate the candidate.

After nomination, Musanase promised to advocate for the development of projects that were neglected by the leaders. This is the fourth time Musanase has contested for the same seat and lost.

Electoral Commission Officials however turned away Aisha Chimpaye, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Party flag bearer for turning up late for the nominations. Chimpaye arrived at 4:58 pm., but Nayebare argued that he could not nominate a candidate past the required time of 5:00 PM. He advised Chimpaye to return on Thursday.

According to the EC roadmap, voting will take place on November 14. Eight candidates picked nomination forms to contest in the by-election following the death of Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi, who died on September 7 after suffering a heart attack.

