Kisoro By-Election: Tang Odoi clashes with opposition leaders over army deployment

KISORO, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr. Tang Odoi, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party Electoral Commission Chairman, engaged in a heated exchange with opposition leaders on Wednesday evening regarding the deployment of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) in Kisoro ahead of the by-election for the Kisoro District Woman Member of Parliament.

The by-election, scheduled today’s morning, attracted six candidates: Grace Akifeza Ngabirano (Independent), Rose Kabagyeni (NRM), Juliet Musanase (Forum for Democratic Change, Najjanankumbi faction), Aisha Chimpaye (People’s Progressive Party), Sultana Salim Tana (National Unity Platform), and Meble Ingabire (Uganda People’s Congress).

The confrontation unfolded during a meeting at the Kisoro District Council Hall involving electoral commission officials, candidates, security representatives, and other stakeholders. The meeting aimed to discuss strategies to ensure a smooth voting process when Kigezi Region Police Commander, Ibrahim Saiga, announced that police and UPDF soldiers would be stationed at polling locations, the tally center, and other high-risk areas.

This announcement sparked protests from Robert Centenary, the FDC National Vice Chairman for the Western Region, who argued that the military should focus on securing borders rather than intervening in elections. He claimed that army deployment could intimidate voters, especially those not aligned with the NRM.

Fred Ebil, Secretary General of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), supported Centenary’s concerns. He recounted an incident from Tuesday when UPDF soldiers allegedly blocked the UPC candidate from campaigning in Muramba Sub-County, citing that the army was securing the area for President Museveni’s campaign in favor of NRM candidate Rose Kabagyeni. Ebil expressed fears that the army’s involvement might compromise the election’s fairness and lead to voter harassment.

Independent candidate Grace Akifeza also claimed her campaign team had been obstructed by soldiers while canvassing in Nyakabande Sub-County.

In response, Dr. Tang Odoi defended the army’s presence, arguing that Kisoro’s proximity to the Democratic Republic of Congo, a region troubled by M23 rebel activities, justified heightened security measures. He vehemently dismissed accusations of NRM bias and warned against undermining the party.

Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, sought to reassure stakeholders, emphasizing the commission’s commitment to a peaceful and lawful electoral process. He urged all parties to adhere to the law to prevent any arrests.

Coprium Nkata, Deputy Head of Observation for Global Election Observation Missions (GEOM), noted that his team is on the ground to monitor the election. He assured that a comprehensive and unbiased report would be published post-election.

The by-election was triggered by the death of Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi, the former MP and State Minister for Defense and Veteran Affairs, on September 7, 2024.

