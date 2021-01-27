Kisenyi, Bukoto presiding officers arrested for altering results

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Six presiding officers have been arrested after allegations of altering declaration forms containing councillors results in Bukoto and Mengo-Kisenyi parishes.

Doreen Musiime, the Kampala Central Division Returning Officer said that two presiding officers were arrested by police for altering results from Mengo-Kisenyi I electoral area, during elections held on Monday. Musiime said that alteration affected the outcome of votes from Mengo-Kisenyi I and Bukesa.

One person identified as Moses Kaigo was stabbed during the chaotic scenes at the Central Division tally centre at Kololo airstrip early today. Such incidents according to Musiime would not have happened had the presiding officers kept a clean tally sheet.

“That chaos was caused by presiding officers giving us different results on declaration forms. We harmonized with the people by talking to them. The presiding officers are being detained at Jinja road police station. From here, I will make a report and follow up on those who were not here,” Musiime said.

Meanwhile in Nakawa, Nancy Karungi, the Nakawa Division Returning Officer said that the altered results caused delays in declaring winners and completing the process. She said that the presiding officers were detained at Ntinda, Kisaasi and Bukoto police stations.

The central division has 22 directly elected councillors and 14 women councillors.

Nakawa has 34 four women councillors and 54 directly elected councillors.

Most of the candidates whose results had been altered cried out to the outgoing Nakawa mayor, Ronald Balimwezo to help them secure their victory from being snatched. Balimwezo spent the better part of Tuesday at Kololo tally centre and made sure all results that had been changed were corrected and winners declared.

Kampala regional electoral officer Fredrick Muwaya Tibakuno said all people and candidates who attempted to alter results will be apprehended.

******

URN