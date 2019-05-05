Kidnapped American tourist speaks out on Uganda

Kimberly Endicott, the American tourist who was kidnapped while in Uganda told CBS, an American Telvision that her captors turned out to be her protectors too.

Kampala, Uganda | The Independent | In her first interview about the ordeal, Endicott spoke about the humanity of the four men who took her and her tour guide Jean Mirenge, hostage and their days in captivity before a ransom payment secured their release.

“And then the sun is setting and we keep walking and it gets to complete, like, pitch darkness,” she said during the CBS interview and added, “So at one point we stopped. And I look up in the sky and I see the most beautiful sky I’ve ever seen in my life.” Endicott bonded with the captors and she revealed more.

“It’s nothing like I’ve ever seen before. And that was when I became very aware of humanizing myself to them … I said, ‘Look at the sky.’ I said, ‘We don’t have this at home.”

