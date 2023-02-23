Kibuku parish chiefs accused of extorting money from PDM beneficiaries

Kibuku, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parish chiefs in Kibuku district are under the spotlight for allegedly charging each beneficiary under the Parish Development Program-PDM Shillings 10,000 for registration.

Fred Kirya, one of the PDM beneficiaries says that their parish chief asked each member to pay Shillings 10,000 as registration fees before registering their SACCO.

He claims that those who refused to pay were left out on grounds that they don’t qualify for registration.

Samuel Okibi, another PDM beneficiary says that many poor people were left out of the program because of their failure to raise the Shillings 10,000 registration fees.

Javelin Kalisa, the deputy national coordinator of PDM has condemned the action of the parish chiefs, saying it is aimed at failing the government program.

She has tasked the Kibuku Chief Administrative Officer to investigate the matter and bring the implicated parish chiefs to book.

Paulo Aliau, the deputy Kibuku Chief Administrative Officer says that each group was expected to pay Shillings 5,000/= for photocopying forms and not Shillings 10,000 for each member as alleged.

He has promised to investigate the matter, saying that any parish chief who will be found culpable will face the law.

Eva Kwesiga, the Kibuku Resident District Commissioner has also promised to fight any kind of corruption, which is going to affect service delivery in the district.

