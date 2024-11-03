Kibet, Chemutai win Elgon half marathon

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Prison’s Belinda Chemutai has won the 21KM race at the second edition of the Elgon Half Marathon. She emerged the winner in 1:11.15 to clinch gold as Zena Racheal Chebet (11:12.02) and Rebecca Chelangat settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

Isaac Mande Kibet topped the men after clocking 1:03.07 after shaking off competition from Ben Somikwo at 1:03.22 who came second before Leonard Chemonges crossed the line in the third position with the time of 1:03.29.

In the 10km race, Martha Chemutai clocked 33:23 seconds, while Saibi Chebet emerged second with 34:14 Kerine Cherop settled for a bronze after a finish of 34:26.

In the junior men’s category, Alex Kiplangat (28:37) took Gold after a tight battle with Ezekiel Mutai (28:48) of Rosa Associati International, who got silver while Hillary Kiprop finished third in 28:52.

For the 5 kilometers category, Alex Onyege finished first at 25:22 followed by Cephus Chemutai who cruised at 27:16 while Joseph Esule kept his podium place with a time of 30:03.

The Marathon held on Saturday was organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under the theme, “Running for Climate Action, Inclusive Economic Growth, and the Elimination of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).”

Uganda’s long-distance runner, Joshua Cheptegei said the half marathon will not only boost sports tourism in the Elgon region but also promote community participation and environmental sustainability. “We are empowering women and youth, boosting local economies, and showcasing the beauty of the Elgon region.

UNDP’s Resident Representative to Uganda, Nwanne Vwede-Obahor, saidthat the event also aimed at raising awareness of the dangers of Gender Based Violence-GBV.

URN