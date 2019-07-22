Kibanzanga, Mumbere rift rages on

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The conflict between Rwenzururu King, Charles Wesley Mumbere Iremangoma and his brother, Christopher Kibanzanga is far from over. The two brothers have been feuding since the demise of their mother and Rwenzururu Queen Mother, Christine Biira Mukirania in June.

The royal family disagreed on the burial date and site of the deceased. Kibanzanga, who is also Junior Agriculture Minister took his mother’s body and buried it at their ancestral home in Kirindi in Harugale sub-county of Bundibugyo district.

This contracted the directive of Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere who wanted the queen mother to be buried in Kasese district. Save for the chief princess Asinas Muhindo Kunihira, all royal family members including Mumbere shunned the burial. Mumbere later suspended Kibanzanga from the position of Chief Prince and scrapped the position from the Kingdom structures until further notice.

Prince William Kibanzanga, the younger brother to the duo, said the rest of the royal family members would secure a court order to exhume their mother’s body for burial in Kasese. On Sunday, Kibanzanga organized a memorial service for the peaceful repose of the Queen mother at his home in Nyamirangara in Muhokya Sub County in Kasese district.

Kibanzanga told journalists that he organized the prayers such that the people of Kasese can also have the opportunity to mourn his mother since she spent there over fifty years.

But the prayers exposed the division in the royal family. Just like the case was during the burial, only Princess Kunihira was present. Although the other four siblings stay around Kasese town, they didn’t attend the memorial prayers at Kibanzanga’s home, which is about five kilometres from Kasese town.

Mumbere, on the other hand, cautioned the Rwenzururu Kingdom subjects against attending any rituals related to the funeral of the queen mother. Mumbere, who is confined to Kampala, Wakiso and Jinja districts as part of his bail terms, argued that while Kibanzanga’s friends have every right to attend whatever function he organizes, subjects of the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu ought to distance themselves from him since he no longer represents the royal family and her interests.

“Kibanzanga is not a representation of the royal family. We, therefore, urge all kingdom loyalists to distance themselves from any rituals organized by him purportedly on our behalf,” he said.

The embattled Rwenzururu leader said at an appropriate time they will make arrangements for all necessary rituals related to the burial of the Queen Mother to be held.

But Kibanzanga maintains that he has no apologies whatsoever for having buried his mother in Bundibugyo. He argues that it was also sensible and entirely his responsibility to ensure that his mother is given a decent burial at their ancestral home.

The Junior Agriculture Minister appeals to his elder brother and other siblings to come to terms with the fact that the old woman died and was buried.

During the service, Rev Ezra Yongeza Mukonzo, the chairperson of Kasese District Interfaith Committee asked Kibanzanga to tone down and speak with humility towards his enraged siblings.

Mukonzo told Kibanzanga that he ought to appreciate that all the siblings of the royal family had equal rights in making decisions about the burial of their mother since they were all her children.

He asked Kibanzanga to spearhead efforts geared towards reconciliation of the family. He appealed to all the royal family members to ensure they resolve their differences amicably.

Barnabas Bwambale Bamusedde, the Chairperson of Kasese Elder’s Forum, said it was unfortunate that the conflict between the members of the royal family has dragged on.

Bamusedde appealed to all Rwenzurururu Kingdom loyalists to desist from the propaganda that deepens the conflict and work towards peace that will spur development within the Rwenzori sub-region.

