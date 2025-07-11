Kenya’s tax revenue hits new high at $19.9 bln in 2025

NAIROBI | Xinhua | Kenya recorded tax revenues of 2.57 trillion shillings (19.9 billion U.S. dollars) for the financial year ending June 30, representing a 6.8 percent growth from the previous financial year, the revenue agency said Thursday.

Humphrey Wattanga, commissioner general of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), said the revenue performance reflects the prevailing economic conditions, with notable growth recorded in key sectors such as agriculture, forestry and fishing, financial and insurance activities, transportation and storage, and real estate.

“KRA’s robust measures yielded a significant revenue collection turnaround in the second half of the financial year,” Wattanga said in a statement released in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital.

He said revenue growth was attributed to the implementation of several measures, including the taxation of multinational digital companies and the deployment of technology to enhance compliance.

The Kenyan official also said that the adoption of a dispute resolution framework ensured the amicable settlement of tax disputes to avoid protracted legal processes. ■