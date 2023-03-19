Kenya bans Monday mass protests organized by opposition

Nairobi, Kenya | Xinhua | Kenya’s National Police Service on Sunday outlawed mass demonstrations organized by the main opposition coalition Monday in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, to protest against the rising cost of living and electoral injustice.

The Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei on Sunday declared the planned protest by the opposition’s Azimio La Umoja coalition illegal since it could jeopardize peace and disrupt economic activities.

This is the moment to take a stand for democracy and the future of our nation. Join us both online and on the ground for the #DateWithDestiny20thMarch tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/s9pv7gyBZa — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) March 19, 2023

Bungei said the demonstrations to press the government to address inflationary pressures facing the citizens in addition to undertaking a raft of electoral reforms failed to meet the constitutional threshold.

He added that security personnel will intensify vigilance Monday to avert a breakdown of law and order as the main opposition coalition piles pressure on the government to tackle an economic downturn that has escalated unemployment and inflation. ■