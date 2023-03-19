Monday , March 20 2023
Home / AFRICA / Kenya bans Monday mass protests organized by opposition

Kenya bans Monday mass protests organized by opposition

The Independent March 19, 2023 AFRICA, The News Today Leave a comment

Nairobi, Kenya | Xinhua | Kenya’s National Police Service on Sunday outlawed mass demonstrations organized by the main opposition coalition Monday in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, to protest against the rising cost of living and electoral injustice.

The Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei on Sunday declared the planned protest by the opposition’s Azimio La Umoja coalition illegal since it could jeopardize peace and disrupt economic activities.

Bungei said the demonstrations to press the government to address inflationary pressures facing the citizens in addition to undertaking a raft of electoral reforms failed to meet the constitutional threshold.

He added that security personnel will intensify vigilance Monday to avert a breakdown of law and order as the main opposition coalition piles pressure on the government to tackle an economic downturn that has escalated unemployment and inflation. ■

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved