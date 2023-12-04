Kenchic unveils local hatchery, shifting the market share battle with local producers

Ugandan farmers have been importing day-old chicks from Kenya, Netherlands and South Africa

Kampala, Uganda | PATRICIA AKANKWATSA | Kenyan poultry company, Kenchic, has taken the battle for customers to the doorstep of local producers with the offer of its products at a more competitive price than its rival.

The move, which comes as Kenchic opens a new hatchery in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area, sets up fierce competition in a market that has been under Ugachic and Kukuchic for some years.

Kenchic, which opened its Shs13.3 billion hatchery in Namilyango, Mukono on Nov.24, is selling its broilers and layers at Shs2,700 compared to local producers that sell layers at Shs4,500 and broilers at Shs3,000.

Kenchic is banking on customers that it has served over the years as well as recruiting new ones, with a nationwide network of distributors.

Nomsa Mufandauya, the general manager for Kenchic Uganda, said the company can produce 300,000 to 500,000 chicks weekly based on customer demands.

“The hatchery will significantly increase the supply of chicks, enabling farmers to expand their operations and meet the growing demand for poultry products.

“The hatchery will focus on producing improved breeds of poultry that are better suited to Uganda’s climate and farming conditions,” she said.

For many years, Ugandan farmers have been importing day-old chicks from Kenya, Netherlands and South Africa. However, in 2020 and 2021, the importation from the Netherlands and South Africa was banned due to avian flu leading to scarcity.

Kenchic Uganda’s offerings lie in its flagship product: day-old chicks. These encompass a diverse range including broilers, layers, and the distinctive Kenbro, each tailored to meet specific poultry farming needs.

These chicks serve as the cornerstone of Kenchic’s mission, uplifting the livelihoods of local poultry farmers and contributing to enduring legacies across generations.

Peter Majorine, the hatchery manager, said layers and coveted Kenbro breed will offer farmers a spectrum of choices aligned with their production objectives. Broilers with a rapid 5 to 6-week harvest time weighing between 1.5 to 1.8 kilograms will cater for meat production.

“Layers, cultivated to Kenchic’s standards deliver robust eggshells and prolonged shelf life, ideal for egg production,” he said.

“The Kenbro breed, a dual-purpose indigenous chicken, has witnessed heightened demand owing to its cost-efficiency and elevated returns. Tailored for live market sales, Kenbro boasts flavourful meat, appealing to farmers seeking organic and less intensive poultry management solutions.”

He said Kenchic’s initiative is also going to value training and support to Ugandan farmers, helping them improve their poultry management practices, disease prevention, and market access.

“As demand grows, we will go into farms and empower farmers,” he added.

Dr Anna Rose Okurut, the Commissioner for Animal Health in the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) said the government hopes the new facility is going to serve to boost the country’s poultry sector.

Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, commended the company’s decision to set up the facility in Uganda to boost the country’s poultry industry.

“Kenchic Uganda’s launch underscores a shared commitment to ethical farming and sustainability. Through collaborative partnerships and dedication to farmer prosperity, Kenchic sets a new standard in poultry farming,” she said.

She said their unwavering dedication to ethical practices and empowerment paves the way for a brighter future, ensuring not just business success, but a sustainable legacy for Uganda’s agricultural landscape.

“Poultry plays a key part in Uganda’s economy. Over the past 50 years, exports have grown by 217% from 45 tonnes to 684 tonnes. We, therefore, welcome Kenchic Uganda into the market to raise the bar in the quality of their day-old chicks, support our local farmers and consequently work together to improve the industry,” Nabbanja added.