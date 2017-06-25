THIS WEEK: KCCA warned on procurement

A report by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) internal audit office has raised queries over how the city authority handles its procurement exercises.

The report for the third quarter of the financial year of 2016/2017 notes that at least seven contracts were awarded without KCCA appointing managers to supervise the works.

The report states that without adequate supervision, KCCA risks doing shoddy work making it liable to heavy losses.

Some of the services procured include telephony services for KCCA business stations, supply of drainage construction materials, supply of 70 composite perforated manholes for carriage ways and provision of street bulbs. Others include provision of auctioneering services for KCCA asset disposal.

