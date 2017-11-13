KCCA to process construction permits online

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Real estate developers will have to apply for construction permits from Kampala Capital City Authority on online effective 2018.

Moses Kanuniira, the Director of Physical Planning at KCCA said online permit processing has been tested in other sectors such as transport and it is time to integrate it in construction.

“Applying on online is the way to go if the Authority is to offer quality services,” he said. “We have tested it in the transport sector where taxi operators now pay the Authority monthly dues on online using their mobile phones. It’s working very well. The next phase is to integrate it now into other sectors like construction.”

The shift to online is also meant to save KCCA clients time and money while also minimizing the loopholes for corruption.