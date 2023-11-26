Sunday , November 26 2023
Home / In The Magazine / KCCA officials grilled over Lugogo Forest Mall

KCCA officials grilled over Lugogo Forest Mall

The Independent November 26, 2023 In The Magazine Leave a comment

FILE PHOTO: Lugogo Forest Mall

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a contentious session before the Parliamentary Physical Infrastructure Committee, KCCA officials, led by Kampala minister Kabuye Kyofatogabye and Deputy Executive Director David Luyimbazi, found themselves under intense scrutiny for the unauthorized extension of Lugogo Forest Mall.

Legislators pointed to alleged double standards in dealing with illegal structures and raised questions about the worsening flooding situation in the Nakawa Division.

During the session, KCCA Deputy ED, Luyimbazi, acknowledged the challenges faced by the authority, stating,

“Some developers use impunity shedding light on the difficulties in enforcing regulations”

The committee also criticized KCCA for ignoring a directive from Works and Transport Minister Gen. Katumba Wamala, which called for the establishment of committee boards to oversee construction sites and approved plans.

Nakawa residents present at the hearing expressed their distress over the increased severity of floods during rainy seasons, attributing it to the recent extension of Lugogo Forest Mall.

The committee subsequently summoned KCCA Executive Director, Dorothy Kisaka, and the Lugogo Forest Mall developer for further questioning.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved