KCCA officials embroiled in Busega market stall scandal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDPENDENT | A group of businesspeople from various parts of Kampala have accused Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) officials of fraudulently selling them stalls in the new Busega Market, which was designated to accommodate roadside vendors free of charge.

On Thursday and Friday, the Minister for Kampala, Misa Kabanda, and Kampala Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Jane Muhindo oversaw the allocation of stalls to roadside vendors as part of efforts to provide a safer and better operating environment for them.

However, tensions escalated on Saturday when several individuals, not recognized as Busega roadside vendors, arrived with receipts allegedly issued by KCCA officials, claiming they had paid for stalls. At least three individuals presented receipts but were turned away by RCC Muhindo, who reiterated that the market stalls were not for sale. The allocation, she emphasized, was reserved exclusively for vendors who previously operated on Busega’s streets.

One of the affected individuals, Aisha Namudu, claimed she paid UGX 5 million in 2022 to a man identified only as Isaac, who allegedly represented KCCA. According to Namudu, Isaac and his team frequently visited Busega, collecting names and payments from people across Kampala, promising them guaranteed spots in the new market.

Kampala RCC Jane Muhindo revealed that similar complaints have emerged from other individuals, many of whom are not roadside vendors but allege they were conned into buying stalls during Dorothy Kisaka’s tenure as KCCA Executive Director.

Minister Kabanda condemned the fraudulent actions, stressing that the Busega Market was constructed specifically for low-income roadside vendors and not for sale to wealthier individuals.

“This market is for the roadside vendors, not for people seeking to exploit them. Just as happened with the Wandegeya Market, we won’t let wealthier individuals take over,” Kabanda stated. Kabanda urged victims of the scam to report the involved KCCA officials to the police. “Those who conned you must be arrested. We won’t tolerate such practices,” she emphasized.

Efforts to reach KCCA spokesperson Daniel Nuwabiine for comment were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to phone calls. However, sources within City Hall confirmed that the allegations are being investigated by the Criminal Investigations desk.

The new Busega Market, constructed under the government’s Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement Programme (MATIP) with joint funding from the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), was designed to accommodate up to 4,000 vendors. Facilities include over 15,000 workplaces with stalls, lockups, restaurants, and a cold room.

The market’s completion has allowed for the removal of makeshift stalls that once lined Busega’s streets, as vendors have since relocated to the new facility.

