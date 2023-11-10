Friday , November 10 2023
KCCA find their form with 3-1 victory against Vipers

The Independent November 10, 2023 NEWS, SPORTS Leave a comment

KCCA’s starting line up today. PHOTO KCCA MEDIA

KCCA 3 Vipers 1

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | KCCA ended one of their worst starts to a season with a sweet victory over champions Vipers SC in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League season.

The 3-1 win, spurred by a double from Muhammad Shaban and one from Arafat Usama, had KCCA FC collect their first three points in a league game this season. They ended Vipers unbeaten start to the season.

It was Jackson Magera’s third game as interim Head Coach for KCCA FC before he hands over to Abdallah Mubiru.

 

