KCCA find their form with 3-1 victory against Vipers

KCCA 3 Vipers 1

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | KCCA ended one of their worst starts to a season with a sweet victory over champions Vipers SC in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League season.

The 3-1 win, spurred by a double from Muhammad Shaban and one from Arafat Usama, had KCCA FC collect their first three points in a league game this season. They ended Vipers unbeaten start to the season.

It was Jackson Magera’s third game as interim Head Coach for KCCA FC before he hands over to Abdallah Mubiru.