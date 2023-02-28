KCCA division speakers remanded for holding unlawful assembly

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA division speakers have been remanded to Luzira prison for staging unlawful assembly.

The speakers; Charles Lwanga Lubya of Makindye division, and Justus Akampulirwa of Kawempe division, were arrested on Monday from Parliament where they had gone to petition the Speaker over the prolonged detention of National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters. They were arrested together with Najja Nasif, a councilor from Kawanda in Nabweru Division, Nasana Municipality, and Hamuza Kasozi of Nansana Municipality.

The group on Tuesday appeared before the City Hall Grade One Magistrate Edgar Karakire on charges of unlawful assembly.

Court heard that on Monday while at Parliament, the group assembled with the intent to carry out a common purpose and conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause persons in the neighborhood to fear that the accused would cause a breach of peace.

But the accused persons denied the charges and through their lawyer, Nasser Kibazo asked to be released on bail.

Karakire however adjourned the case to March 3 to allow him to study the bail documents and make a ruling on their application.

Since 2019, security personnel have been accused of arresting and abducting several Ugandans especially supporters of the National Unity Platform- NUP.

*****

URN