KCCA Area land committees sworn-in

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The newly appointed Area land committee from five divisions of Kampala have been sworn in and issued instruments of power.

The swearing-in ceremony was held on Thursday at Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA offices at City Hall and presided over by Reuben Kamoga, the Authority Clerk.

The committee from Makindye Division is led by Willy Ochieng Dambyo as chairperson. Members include Twaha Lukwanzi, Christine Naluwooza, Mathias Mukasa, and Nalongo Kawenja.

Rubaga division committee is chaired by Sewava Sserubiri. He will be assisted by Dennis Kinobe, Teddy Nassuuna, Sylvia Birungi, and Fred Bugobe as members.

Nakawa Division Land Area Committee members are Ronald Ruhindi as Chairperson and members Margaret Nassanga Serunjogi, Wilberforce Seryazi, Hajj Abbey Iga, and David Muwonge.

Meddie Nsereko Ssebuliba now serves as the chairperson Kampala Central division Area Land Committee alongside members Elizabeth Kabalungi, Yusuf Lukwago, Sally Kahumuza, and Daniel Ajju Odong.

Nsereko said committees should work as a team and execute their mandate as required. He recognizes that committees hold land in trust of the people and should follow the law.

According to the Land Act, 1998, the committees are supposed to assist the board in an advisory capacity on matters relating to land, including ascertaining rights in land.

Area land committees work with local councils in administering land under the supervision of district Land Boards. They are supposed to recommend to the district land board, upon doing due diligence over land anyone who needs to acquire land.

Wilberforce Seryazi one of the committee members from Nakawa says that knowing their mandate and acting within the provided laws is vital for all committees. He says while there are reported cases of mishandling of land like double allocations and allocations in swamps, this can be solved by members having respect for the law and serving the people.

The Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago asked members to serve the public diligently. He warned them against engaging in fraudulent land transactions.

Currently KCCA is battling with over 49 billion shillings in debt part of which result from land cases against Kampala District Land Board under which the area land committees serve.

According to the Land Act, appointed members of the committees shall hold office for a period of three years and may be eligible for reappointment for a further one term.

A member can, however, lose the position prematurely. For instance, the district council may terminate the appointment of a member of the committee for his or her inability to perform the functions of his or her office or for any good cause.

URN