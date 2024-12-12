KCB Bank Uganda’s Golf Team Dominates 2024 East Africa Golf Tournament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | KCB Bank Uganda’s selected golfers Joseph Cwinyaai, Peace Kabasweka, Abdul Kakeeto, and Martha Babirye—representing Toro and Uganda Golf Clubs, secured an impressive victory at the 2024 KCB East Africa Golf Tournament, held at Sigona Golf Club last Friday.

The team, which also included Elton Thembo and Peace Hellen from Entebbe Golf Club, Bizibu William Fredrick from Mbarara Golf Club, Meron Kyomugisha from Kabale Golf Club, showcased outstanding teamwork and skill, accumulating a total of 106 Stableford points to clinch the championship. Competing against 230 golfers, Team Uganda brought home the regional title and a grand prize of Ksh. 1 million.

Team captain Joseph Cwinyaai attributed their success to mutual trust and collaboration. “This victory is a testament to our teamwork and the belief we have in one another. We are excited to continue delivering strong performances in future tournaments,” he said.

In the runners-up category, the Nyanza team Jotem Pabari, Preshant Thakar, Ramesh Karia, and Aamit Shah finished with 106 points, but narrowly lost on countback. The third-place honors went to the Kakamega team, consisting of Cedrik Konzolo, Jack Songwa, Julius Oketch, and Allan Muhando, who scored 104 points.

Individual accolades were also awarded after the tournament. Peace Kabasweka, playing off a handicap of 1, was named the Ladies Winner with 34 points and also claimed the Longest Drive title. “There’s no feeling like victory. I encourage more women to take up golf because there is a spot for anyone who believes they can do it,” Kabasweka said. The Men’s Longest Drive title was won by John Lejirima.

Ramadhan Maulid from Nanyuli Golf Club, playing off a handicap of 17, emerged as the overall winner, narrowly edging out Mickey Simbakwira on countback.

Junior golfer Bianca Wanjiru, with a handicap of 15, posted 26 points to win the Junior category, while Ibrahim Lande, playing off a handicap of 17, claimed victory in his category with 37 points.

KCB Group CEO Paul Russo presented the grand prize to Team Uganda and praised their outstanding performance. “As part of our brand promise, ‘For People, For Better,’ supporting talent is a key priority for us. The dedication shown today reflects the values we stand for, and I am confident that this is just the beginning of greater achievements. Congratulations to Team Uganda,” Russo said.

The KCB East Africa Golf Tour is an annual flagship event organized by KCB Group and its regional subsidiaries to promote excellence in the sport while upholding the bank’s purpose- driven philosophy. This year’s tour saw nearly 3,000 golfers participate across five East African countries, 26 golf courses, and 15 counties in Kenya. Through fostering inclusivity, nurturing talent, and promoting regional cohesion, the tour serves as a powerful catalyst for social impact.

As part of their victory, Team Uganda will now have the honor of competing in the prestigious 2025 Magical Ladies Open at Vipingo Ridge in Kilifi County, Kenya.