Kawempe residents want local leaders empowered to fight crime

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents in Lugoba Village Kawempe Division have asked the government to empower and facilitate local leaders to fight crime in the area.

The call comes after police arrested six suspects at Lugoba Urban Council for allegedly stealing motorcycles from different parts of the country and dismantling them for sale.

The suspects were found in possession of motorcycle numbers UEZ616M and UEV832P and other spare parts of different motorcycles.

Simon Kalule, the Defense Secretary of Lugoba and Kazo, Angola Ward said that he has been monitoring the actions of the suspects for six months and passed the information to the Police and the Gombolola Internal Security Officer (GISO) but no action was taken.

Kalule also stated that the arrested suspects were working with five women who are not yet arrested. He says that the women disguise themselves as passengers and rob their motorcycles.

Robert Sikuwa the Chairman of Lugoba Urban Council LC said that they enacted a by-law requiring every landlord to introduce their tenants to the local leaders, but a number of them have not heeded the call.

Nuhu Jjunju the Publicity Secretary of Luboba Urban Council says that one of the motorcycles that were stolen was found kept by a security guard in a certain house.

Luke Owoyesigyire the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson said that the suspects and others still at large have been operating in Kawempe stealing motorcycles and selling them in parts.

