BREAKING: Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kawempe North constituency Member of Parliament, Muhammad Ssegirinya, has passed away. According to the National Unity Platform (NUP) party, Secretary General Lewis Rubongoya, Ssegirinya breathed his last at Rubaga Hospital this morning

He promised to provide more details later. Ssegirinya, who was a member of NUP, has been in and out of hospital due to a medical condition that began shortly after his release from prison, where he spent one and a half years on charges related to the Masaka machete killings.

He was jailed alongside Makindye West MP, Allan Ssewanyana, but his health deteriorated rapidly, leading to admissions to various hospitals locally in Uganda, Kenya, and the Netherlands. Known by the moniker Mr. Update, Ssegirinya gained attention for his consistent phone calls to radio political shows and his participation in protests against the regime’s excesses.

This earned him a position as a councilor at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) on the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) ticket. He later joined the People Power Movement, which eventually transformed into NUP, under the leadership of Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine.

*****

URN