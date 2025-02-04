Kawempe North By-Election: NRM aspirants unite behind Faridah Nambi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As the Kawempe North by-election approaches, six former National Resistance Movement (NRM) aspirants have resolved to support the party candidate, Faridah Nambi. The NRM Party Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi declared Nambi the NRM candidate at Makerere University last Thursday.

The endorsement followed a meeting with all NRM aspirants, held under the guidance of President Yoweri Museveni, who instructed Rosemary Seninde, the party’s mobilization secretary, and Maj. Ema Kuteesa to foster unity within the party ahead of the by-election.

Onesmus Mutumba, one of the former aspirants, criticized internal party conflicts in Kawempe, arguing that such divisions weaken their chances of securing leadership positions.

Mutumba also lamented the lack of youth leadership opportunities within the party. However, he dismissed speculation that he planned to run as an independent candidate, pledging his support for Nambi.

Similarly, Sam Sankara Katabazi, another former aspirant, emphasized the need for party unity, explaining that President Museveni had advised against conducting primaries for this by-election to avoid misunderstandings. He added that during the endorsement meeting, all aspirants committed to supporting whoever the party chose as its flag bearer.

Speaking after her endorsement, Faridah Nambi expressed gratitude to her fellow aspirants for their loyalty to the party and commitment to securing victory in the by-election. She also appealed to President Museveni to meet with her campaign team, emphasizing that collective efforts would be crucial in ensuring an NRM win in Kawempe North.

Other former aspirants who have thrown their support behind Nambi include Moses Ali Jjemba, Juliet Namale, and Takuba. Despite the party chairman’s directive, Hajat Hanifah Karadi has defied the decision and announced her candidacy as an independent candidate.

Karadi argued that Nambi is not a resident of Kawempe North and is therefore unfamiliar with the constituency’s challenges. She further accused the NRM district executive committee of imposing Nambi on the people, warning that the decision could cost the party victory.

Amuli Mayinja, the general secretary of NRM Kyebando Parish, also raised concerns over the selection process, revealing that Nambi expressed interest in the seat on January 27th and was endorsed just two days later. He criticized the NRM electoral commission for deciding on behalf of the people of Kawempe North.

For years, Kawempe North has remained a stronghold of opposition parties, particularly those with significant Muslim support. The parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of MP Muhammad Ssegirinya last month. With the by-election drawing near, the ruling party is determined to reclaim the seat, but internal divisions may pose a significant challenge. The Kawempe North parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of the incumbent Muhammad Segirinya in January this year.

URN