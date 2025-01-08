Kawempe division headquarters commissioned after 15 years of construction

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kawempe Division headquarters building has been officially commissioned for use after 15 years of construction. The commissioning is expected to alleviate congestion that had plagued the division, which comprises 102 staff members, including drivers, with more than 60 of them requiring office space. The previous building could not accommodate all of them.

Godfrey Rwakabala, the town clerk of Kawempe Division, emphasized that the commissioning of the building would help address congestion among KCCA employees and improve service delivery in the division. However, he raised concerns over the lack of adequate parking space and poor drainage systems in the new building. He called upon the State Minister for Kampala, Kabuye Kyofatogabye, to request additional funding to address these issues, including creating parking space and building a perimeter wall around the headquarters.

Frank Rusa Nyakaana, the Acting Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), who has served in his role for 111 days, confirmed that during his brief tenure, he ensured the necessary funds were released to complete the building. He thanked the architects for incorporating features for accessibility, ensuring the building was suitable for people with disabilities (PWDs).

He added that, under his leadership, KCCA ensured no building permits were granted without provisions for PWD accessibility, a policy he included in his handover report to the new KCCA leadership.

Dr. Phiona Nakalinda Kalinda Matovu, the second deputy Kaggo of Kyadondo County, who cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony, urged leaders to put aside political differences and serve both the Kingdom and the central government. She requested the division authorities to provide the Buganda Kingdom with an office to serve the people of Buganda in Kawempe. She also praised the division leadership for effectively managing the lease of the land where the headquarters are located.

Emmanuel Sserunjogi, the Mayor of Kawempe, shared the challenges residents had faced in finding specific offices and services in the old building, where multiple departments had to share offices due to limited space. He highlighted the difficulty in locating the probation officer, who was sharing an office with other departments.

Sserunjogi expressed that the completion of the new building would improve the working environment and make it easier for residents to access services. He mentioned that the construction of the building cost one billion shillings, though the initial costs from its foundation were not readily available due to the lengthy construction period.

Grace Akuro, the Director of Administration and Human Resources at the division, noted that the opening of the new building had slightly alleviated the division’s drainage problems. The old building would flood during heavy rains due to inadequate drainage systems. While there was some improvement, Akuro stressed the need to further enhance the drainage system.Kabuye Kyofatogabye, the State Minister of Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, officially commissioned the building and assured that he would work with the Ministry of Finance to secure additional funding for the construction of the perimeter wall, parking space, and drainage improvements. He urged the residents of Kawempe to focus on the development of the division and avoid engaging in partisan politics.

******

URN