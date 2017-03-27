KAWEESI: A look at the man and possible clues to the assassination

Days after the March 17 killing of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Andrew Felix Kaweesi, sources familiar with the investigations told The Independent that the team is looking at all the possible clues to unmask the killers.

By the time we went to press, police investigators were still scanning through whatever had been gathered from the scene of crime, witness accounts and the preliminary report of the ballistics team.

Witness accounts had helped police come up with sketch drawing of two people, suspected to have been behind the killings.

An insider says the investigators will also be looking at the fallen police chief’s phone records for potential clues. Kaweesi had mentioned to some confidantes that he had received death threats but treated these as normal occupational hazards.

Indeed, insiders say the threats could be from any one; Kaweesi’s nemesis’ from some of the cases he has handled in the past, those that have accused him of defrauding them or being involved in the murder of their loved ones and even those whose positions he threatened as he rose through the ranks within police.

The fallen police chief wore many hats; he was in charge of negotiating for the police, was the lead community policing officer, on top of his two official roles of overseeing training and maintaining the image of police as the spokesperson.

This meant that he often had to interfere with dockets of some colleagues, which did not endear him to everyone even within the force. As a result of some this, he was from time to time a victim of internal intrigue.

Kaweesi, who joined police in 2001, had with in ten years risen to the ranks to head Kampala Metropolitan Police. It is here that Kaweesi earned the respect of elders. He was the chairman of the wedding planners of Deputy IGP Martin Okoth Ochola, who when Kaweesi was appointed Director Operations, hailed the latter for containing challenges like the Walk-to-Work protests organised by groups allied to former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party president, Kizza Besigye.

At the house warming of his house in Lwengo district around the same time, Kayihura also hailed Kaweesi for his hard work, discipline and loyalty adding that these were the attributes he had come this far.

The KMP posting was the highpoint of Kaweesi’s career in police even though he would later be appointed the Director Operations, which hierarchically, is seen as the third most important posting in police.

However, the KMP posting also saw Kaweesi’s troubles start emerging.

Before this posting, Kaweesi, had been heading the Kabalye Police Training School in Masindi.

Specifically, in September 2007, Kaweesi had started training a cohort of over 400 officers, who starting with 2010 and 2013, occupied about 90 percent of all the command posts in the force.