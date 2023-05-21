Katutsi, Abeja win Absa Captain’s Bell tournament

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Vincent Katutsi and Anne Abeja were crowned Absa Captain’s Bell tournament winners at the par 72, Kitante course on Saturday.

Katutsi, carded 66 nett to beat a strong field of 200 golfers and claim the overall Men’s title. Abeja, was in blistering form on the course with a eye opening round of 69 nett, to win the overall Ladies crown on the Day.

Charles Mubiru, was the winner Group A with 68 nett while Doctor Abe Luka, was the best in Group B with 70 nett.

Tushar Mashru, with 69 nett was best in Group C.

Mackline Nsenga, was the best lady golfer in Group A with a score of 72 nett on count back while Getrude Kityo, with 70 nett on count back was Group B winner.

Jackson Karyarugookwe, with 71 nett was the Men’s Senior winner while Jennifer Opio, with 75 nett was the Senior Ladies winner. Lillian Koowe, was the Guest winner with 67 nett.

The prize winning ceremony was a display of true sportsmanship with Anne Abeja being crowned the overall winner ladies & Vincent Katutsi bagging the overall winner men award.#CaptiansBellTournament #AbsaGolfUganda pic.twitter.com/bI9AbIt3CJ — Absa Bank Uganda (@AbsaUganda) May 20, 2023

Absa Bank extended it’s sponsorship for this annual tournament for another 2 years.

At the same time the captain of the club Emmanuel Wamala, run the Bell for a second time as he started his second term in office.

