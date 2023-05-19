Kibirige wins Absa Captain’s Bell Professionals event

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Marvin Kibirige held his nerve to claim his second title in his Pro career here today at the par 72 Kitante course.

He shot a closing round of 3 over par 75 with a total score of 138 strokes to win the pro category of the 2023 Absa Captain’s Bell tournament by 4 strokes.

“Today my putter went cold and it was tough on the course however am happy to win this tournament,” Kibirige stated at the club house. “My plan was to shot 4 under par, but that didn’t happen.”

Abraham Ainamani, finished second with a score of 2 under par 70 with 142 strokes. Adolf Muhumuza, played a level score of 145 together with David Kamulindwa while Silver Opio, was fifth with 3 over par 146.

Last year’s winner Deo Akope, was tied for sixth with 147.

Kibirige turned Pro last year and it has been a shot start of misses and cuts. He recently returned from the Sunshine tour, the Zimbabwe Open, where he missed the cut.

Kibirige earlier joined the record books by equalling the course record here at Kitante. He shot 9 under par 63 adding his name to the likes of Deo Akope, and the Kenyan duo of Dismas Anyonyi Ndiza and Richard Ainley.

A total of 30 Uganda Professional Golfers Association members took part in this two day tournament over 72 holes, which had a prize kitty of 10 million.

The main tournament for amateur golfers, starts Saturday. The tournament is organized by the sitting captain of the club and this year’s edition has attracted close to 190 golfers.

Absa Bank of Uganda has sunk 133 million shillings to this year’s edition