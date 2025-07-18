Kasozi and Babirye finally win Pearl of Africa Series, Rugumayo leads the pros

Lugazi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | Few would have tipped Joseph Kasozi to play in the pressure group of the gross amateur event at Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club going into the final day of the Pearl of Africa series. In fact, fewer people would have tipped him to win the trophy and title. But the experienced amateur golfer confounded critics by holding his nerve to become the first winner of a POA event in Lugazi.

Kasozi’s victory will stand him in good stead ahead of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Open, due to take place at the same venue in just over a month. His final round of 71 had four birdies and four bogeys, but it was enough to sail him through, two strokes better than Juma Abiti, who had taken control on the opening day.

Explaining his victory, Kasozi felt confident once he crossed the halfway stage at two-under for the day. “I knew that I had it,” he revealed. “I played with two talented young men in Joel Okoth and Asuman Tumwesigye, and I really enjoyed my time on the course with them,” an overjoyed Kasozi added.

Interestingly, the five top slots of the amateurs were won by golfers whose first names all start with letter J. Joseph Ksozi took no.1 position, Juma Abiti was second, Joseph Cwinya-ai finished third, Joel Okoth claimed fourth, and lastly, Joseph Kanolera finished in fifth.

Kasozi becomes the third POA winner in the inaugural season of the series after UGC winner John Musiimenta and Entebbe champion Michael Tumusiime.

Kasozi will take home Shs1.7m for his efforts, and he believes that he can actually last the distance when the Uganda Open arrives next month. “There can’t be a better form of inspiration than this,” he said with a beaming smile. In the gross amateurs for ladies, Martha Babirye strolled to a comfortable eight-shot victory after her opponent, Meron Kyomugisha, capitulated spectacularly with a horrific 93 on the final day.

It was not that Babirye played well; Friday’s round had everything to do with Kyomugisha’s absurd round that made the ladies’ event a no-contest once she crossed the halfway point trailing by four strokes. From then on, it was downhill for Babirye as her opponent descended into oblivion.

In the professional category, Ronald Rugumayo is the favorite to win his first Pearl of Africa series title after maintaining his lead at the top. The MTN-sponsored South Africa-based golfer is one stroke ahead of Rodell Gaita Taddeo and two better than Marvin Max Kibirige.

Professional category leaderboard

POS NAME R1 R2 R3 R4 TOTAL TTP 1 RONALD RUGUMAYO 76 70 73 219 +6 2 RODELL GAITA 77 71 72 220 +7 3 MARVIN KIBIRIGE 74 73 74 221 +8 T4 DAVID KAMULINDWA 79 73 71 223 +10 T4 GRACE KASANGO 74 73 76 223 +10 6 CANARY KABISE 73 75 76 224 +11 7 HUSSEIN BAGALANA 72 79 76 227 +14 T8 IRENE NAKALEMBE 74 78 76 228 +15 T8 RONALD OTILE 71 76 81 228 +15 10 HERMAN DECO MUTEBI 74 78 77 229 +16 11 ONITO OPIO 80 73 77 230 +17 12 ABRAHAM AINAMANI 78 73 80 231 +18 13 BULHAN MATOVU 76 78 79 233 +20 14 EMMA OGWANG 76 76 82 234 +21 15 ABBEY BAGALANA 75 76 85 236 +23 MISSED CUT MC TOM JINGO 85 71 156 +14 MC DEO AKOPE 78 79 157 +15 MC RONNIE BUKENYA 84 74 158 +16 MC FRED WANZALA 77 81 158 +16 MC SAMUEL KATO 81 78 159 +17 MC SILVER OPIO 81 80 161 +19 MC GRACE OCICI 79 82 161 +19 MC PHILLIP KASOZI 85 77 162 +20 MC VINCENT BYAMUKAMA 77 85 162 +20 MC HENRY LUJJA 81 85 166 +24 WD HERMAN MUTAAWE 88 WD WD WD