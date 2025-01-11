Kasese farmers ask gov’t to address price fluctuations of agricultural products

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Farmers in Kasese district have appealed to the government to intervene in the increased price fluctuations of agricultural products, especially food items.

They argue that such intervention will keep them in the practice and further attract young people to join farming activities.

The farmers say that there is a need for the government to devise solutions now and industrialize the agricultural sector.

Rashid Kabotire, a resident of Buhaghura Parish in Rukoki Sub County argues that as the government calls on the community to venture into commercial crops such as coffee, there must be deliberate intentions by the government to help farmers get better prices.

He says the costs involved in farming are high to enable further make any profits and subsequently transform their lives.

Johnson Musangyi, who took on Vanilla growing following a rise in its prices, says he has been contemplating cutting down his plantation following a fall in price. He notes that the current prices have demoralized many farmers from taking risks in farming.

Mande Katyesigye another farmer from Karusandar Sub County appeals to the government to come out and rescue local farmers by setting up storage for excess food that is being harvested in various parts of the districts and also improve road networks to enable quick transportation of produce from rural areas to urban centres.

Julius Rukara, the Kasese District Agriculture Officer agrees that there is a need to stabilise produce prices but he encourages farmers to add value to their produce.

