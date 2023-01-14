Karamojong warriors kill UPDF soldier, steal gun

Nabilatuk, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security forces in Karamoja sub-region are hunting for suspected cattle rustlers who attacked UPDF soldiers in the bush, shooting one dead and making off with his gun in Nabilatuk district.

The UPDF soldiers were attacked by suspected warriors from Matheniko on Tuesday evening at Lobunariye village, Kosike sub-county in Nabilatuk district where they had gone to track stolen cows.

Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe, the UPDF 3rd division commander confirmed the incident saying the forces who were on their way to track stolen cows were ambushed by suspected warriors who killed one of them before taking his gun.

Balikudembe said the joint security forces are on a serious hunt for the criminals and three have already been arrested in connection to the “operational fire contact”.

According to Balikudembe, the deceased identified as private Bainomugisha Asaph succumbed to gunshot wounds since he was severely injured by bullets from suspected armed cattle rustlers during a fire exchange.

‘’As of now they can run but not hide, we shall hunt for them and deal with them according to the law, I assure you they will pay for it,’’ Balikudembe warned.

He appealed to the community members to provide any lead information about the suspects so they can recover the gun and arrest them for destabilizing peace.

Balikudembe reiterated that the cowardly action of armed warriors will never cool their efforts in the ongoing operations to maintain security and peace for the total pacification of Karamoja Sub region.

Joseph Otita, the LC3 chairperson for Rupa sub-county in Moroto district noted that the people who have rebelled with guns are the ones killing UPDF soldiers.

Otita said it is very unfortunate that local leaders are on the wanted list of warriors and the security forces whom they thought would protect them are also killed.

He observed that sometimes the soldiers are killed because they underrate a warrior like an ordinary village man forgetting that these are people who grew up with guns and have mastered all arts of fighting using a gun.

Otita appealed to the top security leadership to consider sending their officers to the field with machine guns that will keep the warriors at bay and not AK 47 submachine guns which warriors carry like sticks while grazing animals.

