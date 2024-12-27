Karamoja women trained in financial literacy

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Straight Talk Foundation, with support from Welt Hunger under the Grow Together project, has trained 152 women in financial literacy across Napak and Moroto districts.The nine-month training focused on financial literacy, entrepreneurship skills, and the production of reusable pads.

The project targeted vulnerable women to equip them with business management and record-keeping skills.Regina Lomilo, a beneficiary from Lolacit Village in Nabwal Sub-county, Napak District, commended the program for its business training, which she said has helped her manage her trade.

“Before the training, I used to have challenges in managing my sales records and how to save money,” said Lomilo. She added that the Straight Talk Foundation opened each of its businesses with a startup capital of 600,000 shillings.

She explained that, as a result, she has managed to save up to one million shillings in one year. According to Lomilo, the income has enabled her to meet her family’s needs and pay casual laborers who assist in her business. She also highlighted the skills gained in reusable pad-making, entrepreneurship, and bookkeeping, and pledged to share her knowledge with other women, particularly in managing household finances.

Ruth Leese, another beneficiary from Rapada Village in Lorengechora Sub-county, Napak District, shared similar sentiments. She described the training as an eye-opener, especially in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and reusable pad production.

John Bukomba, the Parish Chief of Loputuk Sub-county in Moroto District, highlighted the project’s positive impact. “The partners have done a great job training women on how to handle businesses,” he said.

Bukomba also noted that the reusable pads would help improve menstrual hygiene and sanitation in families.He added that women who were trained and have since opened retail shops are making progress and urged the partners to continue supporting vulnerable mothers.

Nancy Ayugi, the acting coordinator of the Grow Together project, said that women who completed the training were supported with startup capital to begin their businesses. Ayugi noted that beneficiaries were selected through recommendations by sub-county officials and women in their communities.

She emphasized the program’s impact, stating that individual savings have ranged from one to two million shillings, while groups have collectively saved eight million shillings within a year. She also explained that the focus on reusable pad-making aimed to encourage women to share their knowledge in their communities.

In addition, the program provided scholastic materials, including books, pens, uniforms, and school fees, ensuring that women could focus their startup capital on building their businesses.

