Karamoja leaders to secure land for construction of industrialization hubs

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | General Salim Saleh, the National Coordinator for Operation Wealth Creation, has urged LC5 chairpersons in the Karamoja sub-region to secure and provide land for the construction of an industrialization hub in the region.

General Saleh made this call during a recent meeting in Gulu, attended by leaders from West Nile, Acholi, Lango, and Karamoja. The meeting, held on Tuesday after the launch of the regional industrial hub, was focused on highlighting the importance of industrialization for the country’s economic development.

Felix Lochale, the LC5 Chairperson for Karenga and head of the LC5 chairpersons in Karamoja, spoke to our reporter on the phone this morning. He stated that General Saleh emphasized the need for available land, as this is the first consideration for investors interested in constructing industrial hubs. Lochale mentioned that they were informed that, once the land is secured, discussions with investors will begin, leading to the signing of an MOU to facilitate the construction of the industrial hubs.

According to Lochale, the leaders, along with their members of parliament from Karamoja, have unanimously agreed to source land in each district for assessment by the investors, who will determine the best locations for the industrial hubs.

Paul Lokol, the LC5 Chairperson for Nabilatuk District, has already identified potential land previously used for government projects. He has begun engaging the landowners to encourage them to donate the land for the construction of the industrial hubs. Lokol noted that the establishment of industries in the district would not only create job opportunities but also stimulate development, including improvements in roads, education, and health sectors, as seen with the industrial hub in Gulu. Lokol further explained that the leaders agreed to conduct assessments with local communities to identify the types of industries that should be established based on the region’s available opportunities.

During the same meeting, Lochale mentioned that the leaders also discussed other key issues, including the importance of providing free education for school-age children in Karamoja, revitalizing idle government facilities, and improving road networks and healthcare.

Additionally, the leaders urged General Saleh to help expedite the operationalization of Gulu University’s Moroto Constituent College and to introduce technical courses at the institution. This would equip the local population with the necessary skills to meet the demands of the industries to be established in the region.

