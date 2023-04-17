Kapchorwa hospital finally gets oxygen plant

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kapchorwa Hospital has finally received a new oxygen plant from the Ministry of Health.

Assad Tuti, the senior Administrator of the Hospital says the equipment was delivered on April 14th, 2023, and is now pending installation.

Tuti also revealed to Uganda Radio Network that the hospital only has nine oxygen cylinders that will soon need refilling. He requested the Ministry of Health to fasten on the process of installation so as to have the equipment put into use.

Lucy Chemutai, the Principle Nursing officer Kapchorwa Hospital says that upon the installation of the Oxygen Plant, the services at the facility will improve and the community will be able to be treated in time.

According to Chemutai, most of the oxygen shall be consumed at the source and will also provide refills to hospitals in Bukwo, Kween, Bulambuli, Nakapirit, Amudat, and Sironko districts.

The Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Kapchorwa, Enos Lottem urged the authorities of Kapchorwa Hospital to make good use of the equipment by delivering quality care to the patients and avoid illegal refills of the cylinders to private facilities.

“This is a new equipment in the region and the demand for it will be high. So you need to note that illegal refills to private clinics is not acceptable,” added Lottem who also witnessed the arrival of the equipment.

*****

URN