Kania wants Lira NGOs, CBOs probed

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Internal Affairs State Minister, Mario Kania Obiga, has directed Lira District Security Committee to conduct an audit of how all Non-Governmental Organisations-NGOs and Community Based Organisations-CBOs there are spending their funds.

He also wants the Committee to probe into allegations that there is duplication of work by the NGOs and CBOs and whether or not their activities conform to government expectation.

Without divulging details, Kania said several NGOs have been working in disregard of the development plan of the district and squandering huge donor funds.

“RDC you should audit these NGOs because some of them get donations and divert it. This will also prevent duplication of work,” said Kania.

Kania was presiding over the commemoration of 20 years of God Helps Uganda; a Christian founded NGO taking care of vulnerable children.

His directives come at the time some NGOs and CBOs in Lira district are being accused of financing some political groups against government.

The Lira Resident District Commissioner, Milton Odongo has welcomed the assignment and promised to implement it soon.

Moses Okello, a civil society activist in Lira town, says whereas the directive seems political, the activities of NGOs and CBOs are often unclear and duplicated.

Okello however, says the probe must be done in accordance with the law. Apparently, there are more than 30 NGOs and 100 CBOs in Lira district.

They are involved in the promotion of health, education, civil rights and good governance among others.

